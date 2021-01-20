The Last of Us Part II Sets Record for Nominations (24) at NAVGTR Awards 2020
Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II has set a new record for nominations (24) at the NAVGTR Awards 2020, as revealed in a fresh press release issued by the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a non-profit media organization made of 1,200 voters and 12,000 subscribers.
Here are the most nominated games for this year:
Leading Nominees for 20th Annual NAVGTR Awards
24 The Last of Us Part II
21 Ghost of Tsushima
20 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
10 Half-Life: Alyx
08 Yakuza: Like a Dragon
08 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
08 Deliver Us the Moon
07 Genshin Impact
07 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
07 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
06 Immortals: Fenyx Rising
06 Hades
06 Final Fantasy VII Remake
06 Carrion
Unsurprisingly, Sony left every other publisher in the dust with 70 nominations in total between all of its games, mostly thanks to Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and The Last of Us Part II itself.
Ubisoft, SEGA, and Nintendo also received plenty of nominations, with Bandai Namco, Activision, Xbox Game Studios, and Valve Corporation following close by. Switching to game developers, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch Productions, Insomniac Games, Ubisoft, and Valve Corporation distinguished themselves above all.
The most important category of all, the Game of the Year, will see the following titles battling it out at the NAVGTR Awards 2020:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
We've reviewed each one of those, so click above if you wish to check our full review on the individual titles.
