The Last of Us Part II Sets Record for Nominations (24) at NAVGTR Awards 2020

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II has set a new record for nominations (24) at the NAVGTR Awards 2020, as revealed in a fresh press release issued by the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers, a non-profit media organization made of 1,200 voters and 12,000 subscribers.

Here are the most nominated games for this year:

Leading Nominees for 20th Annual NAVGTR Awards 24 The Last of Us Part II

21 Ghost of Tsushima

20 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

10 Half-Life: Alyx

08 Yakuza: Like a Dragon

08 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

08 Deliver Us the Moon

07 Genshin Impact

07 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

07 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

06 Immortals: Fenyx Rising

06 Hades

06 Final Fantasy VII Remake

06 Carrion

Unsurprisingly, Sony left every other publisher in the dust with 70 nominations in total between all of its games, mostly thanks to Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and The Last of Us Part II itself.

Ubisoft, SEGA, and Nintendo also received plenty of nominations, with Bandai Namco, Activision, Xbox Game Studios, and Valve Corporation following close by. Switching to game developers, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch Productions, Insomniac Games, Ubisoft, and Valve Corporation distinguished themselves above all.

The most important category of all, the Game of the Year, will see the following titles battling it out at the NAVGTR Awards 2020:

