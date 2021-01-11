PlayStation 5 Is the Second Best-Selling Console in the UK for 2020, Report Confirms

The PlayStation 5 console is the second best-selling console in the UK for 2020, with the Nintendo Switch being, unsurprisingly, the very best.

As reported by GamesIndustry, the Sony next-gen console is the second best selling console in the UK for 2020, despite the console being only available for a few weeks with very limited supply. According to the report, the console narrowly outsold the PlayStation 4.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) Review – Next-Gen Family Fun

The winner of the year was Nintendo Switch, which was the best-selling games console in the UK for 11 of the 12 months in 2020. Switch sales are up 52.2% last year compared with 2019, which offset the 35.3% drop for PS4 and the 42.3% drop for Xbox One. The second best-selling console of 2020 was the PlayStation 5, despite only being on sale since mid-November (and with Sony struggling to supply the demand). The PS5 very narrowly outsold the PS4, which is in third position. In terms of the single most successful console version, that was the normal Nintendo Switch with the Neon joy-con controllers.

The PlayStation 5 is setting out to be one of the most successful consoles ever released by Sony. According to another report from last month, the Japanese company shipped 3.4 million units in the first four weeks of availability and plans to ship between 16 and 18 million units in 2021.

The PlayStation 5 console officially launched in November worldwide, but the console has been hard to find in stores since release due to limited supply.