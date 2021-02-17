A new Control update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is being released today, which fixes mission-related bugs and some crashes on Xbox Series X|S.

The arrival of the update was confirmed via Twitter by Remedy’s communications director Thomas Puha. More details about the update for the next-gen consoles weren’t shared just yet. “Expect an update for Control Ultimate Edition on Wednesday for PS5 and Series X|S”, Puha wrote. “It fixes some of the crash issues on X|S and mission-related bugs.”

Control Ultimate Edition on PS5/XSX Renders in Dynamic 1440p@30FPS With Ray Tracing in Graphics Mode and 1440p@60FPS in Performance Mode

The communications director also shared that, following this update, the team is investigating crashes on the Series X and S together with Microsoft. An additional fix is currently being tested and is expected to be released as a separate update later on.

Then, we're investigating Series X|S crashes with Microsoft, with a fix currently in testing. This would be another update. We'll have more on this as soon as possible. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) February 16, 2021

Control is available now for consoles and PC. The next-gen version of the game was released earlier this month. This version offers additional graphical and performance modes, including a visual mode that focuses on graphics at 30FPS with Ray Tracing, while the performance mode focuses on 60FPS.

Remedy's supernatural action-adventure was released back in August of last year.

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.

“Control is our most ambitious game as a studio yet,” said Mikael Kasurinen, game director, Remedy Entertainment upon the game's release. “We said early on this would redefine what a Remedy game is; giving our fans a more player-driven experience than we’ve ever created before, while still retaining the compelling worlds we’re known for. Everyone at Remedy is proud of what we’re delivering to players today and we look forward to continuing to expand on what we’ve built after launch as well.”