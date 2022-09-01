Conan Exiles 3.0 Brings The Age of Sorcery Update and a New Era for the Game

Earlier this year, we saw the announcement of the Age of Sorcery update coming to Conan Exiles. This update adds Sorcery and a rebalance for every attribute and effect. In addition, players also get a choice between perks in each attribute, allowing for further set building and specialization. Now, with a cool new video to boot, the 3.0 update for Conan Exiles has been announced to now be available. As such, The Age of Sorcery has officially begun.

Below you can see the release trailer for Conan Exiles: The Age of Sorcery:

The latest update for Conan Exiles brings Sorcery into the world. This also marks the first update in an entirely new model for the game, one that allows for robust new gameplay and features to be added for free, while players can support the game through paid cosmetics that are tied to a Battle Pass and item shop. Future updates will follow the theme of Ages and will always contain several chapters.

The Battle Pass consists exclusively of cosmetic items, which include sorcery-styled building pieces, armor, weapons, mounts, and much more. As you would usually expect, the Battle Pass gets fulfilled by completing challenges to level up your Battle Pass to earn rewards, some of which are free for everyone.

The main draw of the newly implemented Sorcery mechanic is that you damage yourself by using Sorcery and other abilities, such as performing summoning rituals to summon demonic and undead followers, vanish from plain sight, and conjure darkness or storms at will. Using extensive amounts of Sorcery does visual changes to your character.

Conan Exiles is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you're looking to play the game now to see what's changed, good news: the game will be free to try from September 1-8 on Steam and from September 8-11 on Xbox. Additionally, the game is available as part of Xbox Game Pass.