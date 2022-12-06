Conan Exiles Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 Brings New Improvements and Unique Cosmetics

Conan Exiles saw a monumental paradigm shift when the game released its Age of Sorcery update. The update brought Sorcery upon the world of Conan Exiles, allowing for robust new gameplay with a mechanic that involves damaging yourself to conduct various spells. Now, a new update in the Age of Sorcery will be available, bringing new cosmetics and other stuff.

This new chapter in the Age of Sorcery comes with its own trailer. You can see it below:

In Chapter 2 of the Age of Sorcery, players will come across the camps of Khitan Headhunters in both the Exiled Lands and The Isle of Siptah. To understand the burgeoning new sorcery, they will task you with hunting down and bringing them sorcerer NPCs across the lands. Although their skull will do, living bodies provide much higher rewards, including a new armor set.

On their journeys, players will also run into the new Witch Hunt Encounter, where they can interrupt the powerful rituals of one of four different boss-level sorcerers. These sorcerers cannot be taken alive, but their skulls can also be brought to the Khitan camps for a big payout.

This new chapter in Conan Exiles' history will also bring a vast assortment of new paid cosmetics, which are now available to purchase through the Bazaar item shop and the new Battle Pass. This includes new armor and weapon looks, new pets, unique decorations, and more. This also includes the extended Stormglass building set.

Funcom has also announced three new Twitch Drops, which will run from today until January 3. This new set of drops will let players acquire two wall ornaments and the beautiful & festive Crested Lapdog pet simply by watching Conan Exiles streams on Twitch. Players need only link their account to Twitch through a button in the in-game menu to get started.

Conan Exiles is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The 2nd Chapter of Age of Sorcery is now available for players across all consoles.