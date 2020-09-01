COLORFUL Lives Up To Their Name With New GeForce RTX 30 Series

NVIDIA just unveiled its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card which offers the biggest generational leap we have ever seen in performance and efficiency. The Founders Edition graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 are insanely stunning but enthusiasts are also waiting to see what AIBs have been cooking for Ampere in the form of their own custom graphics cards designs. We're taking a look down the lineup of the COLORFUL models that will be available in this article.

The second generation of NVIDIA's RTX family featured in the GeForce RTX 30 Series brings a new SM structure along with other improvements such as; Second Gen RT Cores that are delivering 2x the throughput of the previous generation. Third generation tensor cores driving up to 2x performance resulting in much better use of technologies like DLSS. We're going to see the implementation of RTX IO coming in the future as well.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Custom Model Roundup

COLORFUL will be introducing the all-new iGame Center to the GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. The iGame Center software integrates the iGame Zone and iGame Dynamik Light into one application. The app provides a simplified and better RGB lighting control as well as an overclocking function for COLORFUL graphics cards.

Vulcan Series

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Vulcan model inherits the visible multi-function LCD display. Now comes in an upgraded LCD3.0 display with a 480mm x 120mm screen size, one of the largest displays embedded on a graphics card in the market. The display can be flipped 90° to make it visible when the graphics card is mounted vertically. The LCD can display custom JPG images, GIF, hardware monitoring info, and others. Vulcan packs a 3-slot triple-fan cooler for efficient cooling to the GPU. COLORFUL bundles the Vulcan with a toolbox that has a screwdriver, a VGA holder, and microfiber cloth for cleaning the LCD display.

Neptune Series

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Neptune features the third-generation liquid cooling system delivering superior and silent cooling. It sports a mirror-surfaced water cooler with RGB lighting that illuminates eye-catching effects. The iGame GeForce RTX™ 3080 Neptune, with its slim full-cover water block, comes in a slimmer 3-slot form-factor. The RGB lighting on the water block is fully customizable using the iGame Center app. Neptune uses premium sleeved thin and durable tubing which supports 360° rotations for easy installation and allows different mounting orientations. It also comes with a toolbox that has a screwdriver and VGA holder.

Advanced Series

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Advanced features the upgraded Silver Shark 3.0 cooling engine that provides exceptional cooling performance. Its massive 3-slot triple-fan cooler delivers aggressive cooling to provide stability and cool temperatures in running the most demanding game titles. The Advanced series also sports RGB lighting on its center cooling fan for added illumination that complements gaming PCs. Meanwhile, this card features light frozen visual effect when color change. It also comes with a toolbox that has a screwdriver and a VGA holder.

Ultra Series

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Ultra sports a fresh and cool exterior design that fits the gaming lifestyle. Its RGB lighting effects can be synchronized with all iGame products via the iGame Center app. It uses a slim 3-slot form-factor with three cooling fans, two 90mm and one 80mm, to deliver efficient cooling to the GPU.

NB Series

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBD TBD TBD Transistors TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD Tensor / RT Cores TBD TBD TBD Base Clock 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 512 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 17th September 24th September

Availability and Pricing

As for the launch and prices, NVIDIA has announced that the GeForce RTX 3080 will be first to hit retail on 17th of September followed by the GeForce RTX 3090 on 24th September and lastly, the GeForce RTX 3070 in October. The graphics cards will retail at prices of $1499 US (RTX 3090), $699 US (RT 3080) and $499 US (RTX 3070). Custom models will stick to the reference prices while the more premium models will feature higher prices.