NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Almost Launched As The RTX 3090 SUPER As Leak Reveals

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is an interesting graphics card given the fact that it's the flagship of the lineup but there's more to its backstory than that.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Leak Shows How The Green Team Changed Its Flagship Graphics Card At The Last Minute

The leak over at NGA.178 Forums shows an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card which has the same design and specifications as NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The only major difference is the branding which we know was only used for the RTX 20 "SUPER" series lineup.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Graphics Card Picture:

The user states that while the card is the same triple-slot Founders Edition behemoth that the RTX 3090 series are, the design is slightly different with a metal frame with a slightly pure-black color scheme and it also has a different fan compared to the one found on the RTX 3090 Ti. The GPU-z reports the card as the RTX 3090 Ti with the same specifications of 10752 CUDA cores, 1860 MHz boost speeds, 24 GB GDDR6X VRAM running across a 384-bit bus at 21 Gbps for a total of 1008.4 GB/s bandwidth.

The card also has the same BIOS version as the RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition so there's virtually no difference besides the cooler and the branding of the SUPER variant. It looks like this could be one of the early engineering samples that the user managed to acquire from the Chinese black market space which is filled with such rare hardware products. Another similar rare product is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB which was produced in limited quantities as spotted by the user:

The fact that this card is titled as the NVIDIA "GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER" and not the "RTX 3090 Ti" may indicate that the green team had at some point plans to brand this card under the "SUPER" line considering it was their true flagship but decided to go with the "Ti" branding at the end. We know that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was amongst one of the first Ampere graphics cards to leak all the way back in 2020 and even after being finally announced at CES 2022, the card saw a big delay which pushed it back to the end of March.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was launched at an MSRP of $1999 US but can now be found in the retail segment for just $1099 US & will soon be under $1000 US given the price cuts that are happening in the GPU market.

News Source: MEGAsizeGPU