GeForce RTX 3080/3090 GPU, Laptop, and Desktop Purchases Come Bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for a Limited Time

Ule Lopez
Sep 7, 2022
RTX 3080 RTX 3090 Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has been out on Steam and the Epic Games Store for a few weeks now, allowing players to experience the 2018 PlayStation 4 bestseller on their computers. The game’s continuation, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also headed to PC later this year, but for Spider-Man Remastered, there’s an exclusive deal available right now.

NVIDIA, creators of the GeForce RTX graphics cards and the GeForce NOW subscription service, are making a special offer for a limited time. If you buy select GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, and 3090 Ti desktops, laptops, or GPUs at participating partners, you’ll get a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at no additional charge.

Enhanced by NVIDIA technology, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is equipped with ray-traced effects and support for NVIDIA DLSS. GeForce RTX Cores combine with this to enable the RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, and 3090 Ti models to use a preset that offers the very best in visual quality for the title at over 120 frames per second.

NVIDIA DLAA support is also available in this game; if you’re not aware, DLAA is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users with spare GPU usage and who want higher levels of image quality. This primarily works on a native resolution image and maximizes visual quality rather than improving performance and stability. While making Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered look even better, it’s only recommended for those that already boast extremely high frame rates.

Below you can see a video showing these improvements in action:

You can read more at NVIDIA’s website regarding the finer details on this deal as well as supported bundles and purchase options. This deal is only available for a limited time, so you’ll need to act fast if you want in. This exclusive bundle for NVIDIA and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will end on October 12th, 2022.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

