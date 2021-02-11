A new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Outbreak mode will soon be added to the game, an insider has claimed.

This information comes from reputable Call of Duty-insider ‘Okami’, who says that to have heard that this new mode is being described as an “open-world Zombies” mode for the game. The new “Outbreak” mode is said to take place on a large scale Fireteam map. “Don't know all the details but it's supposed to be Treyarch style, co-op zombies on a large scale Fireteam map”, the insider writes on Twitter.

YouTube Website Supports Picture-in-Picture Mode on iPhone Again in iOS 14.5 Beta

In other COD news - there's a new mode called Outbreak coming soon. Don't know all the details but it's supposed to be Treyarch style, co-op zombies on a large scale Fireteam map. I've heard it described as "open world zombies," so take that for what you will. — Okami (@Okami13_) February 10, 2021

Of course, as with all rumors, take the info above with a pinch of salt for now. As said, however, the insider has proven to be quite spot on when it comes to Call of Duty information.

We’ll update as soon as we learn more about this matter. What are your thoughts on this rumored new mode? Hit the comments down below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now globally across consoles and PC. The sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops was released late last year.