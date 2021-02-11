New Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Outbreak Mode to Add Open-World Zombies Mode, Insider Says
A new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Outbreak mode will soon be added to the game, an insider has claimed.
This information comes from reputable Call of Duty-insider ‘Okami’, who says that to have heard that this new mode is being described as an “open-world Zombies” mode for the game. The new “Outbreak” mode is said to take place on a large scale Fireteam map. “Don't know all the details but it's supposed to be Treyarch style, co-op zombies on a large scale Fireteam map”, the insider writes on Twitter.
In other COD news - there's a new mode called Outbreak coming soon.
Don't know all the details but it's supposed to be Treyarch style, co-op zombies on a large scale Fireteam map.
I've heard it described as "open world zombies," so take that for what you will.
— Okami (@Okami13_) February 10, 2021
Of course, as with all rumors, take the info above with a pinch of salt for now. As said, however, the insider has proven to be quite spot on when it comes to Call of Duty information.
We’ll update as soon as we learn more about this matter. What are your thoughts on this rumored new mode? Hit the comments down below.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now globally across consoles and PC. The sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops was released late last year.
The new title infuses 1980s pop culture into a gripping conspiracy set at the height of the Cold War. In the fictional story campaign players must stop a plot decades in the making that could destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. The game delivers the next generation of online multiplayer combat with an arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment across a wide variety of new maps and modes. Black Ops Cold War also provides an all-new co-operative Zombies survival mode experience.
The title supports cross-play across next generation and current generation systems with cross progression across all modes. Players can look forward to the biggest series of free, post-launch content in Black Ops history across Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as a robust schedule of in-game community events.
