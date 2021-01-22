Chernobylite Delayed to Q2 2021, But It’ll Have More Content This Way

Chernobylite, the survival horror set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, has had its full release delayed to the second quarter of 2021. The original plan was to launch version 1.0 in the first quarter, though The Farm 51 did not use COVID-19 as an excuse for the delay. In fact, they explained how it's about improving voice acting and localization, as well as adding content and features.

Why is that good news? Our plans have grown bigger. We have decided to hold the premiere and not to focus on delivering additional content AFTER the premiere - and the most crucial reason behind this decision is to be able to translate the game into more languages than we’ve previously promised. Thanks to cooperation with our publisher, All in! Games, the Chernobylite plot and interface will be additionally translated professionally into Italian, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese. Besides that, all language versions were fully rewritten and polished (stylistics mostly). As for the voiceovers (English & Russian) - we’re re-recording them from scratch in a professional studio with professional voice actors.

Thanks to that, the overall experience coming from the game should become incomparably more exciting and immersive. Unfortunately, due to how big the game is (Chernobylite has multiple times more plot text lines than any of our previous titles), the process of adding and testing new translations is time-consuming and that’s the reason we won’t be able to finish and polish it in Q1 2021.