All In! Games Giveaway – Chernobylite, Tools Up!, Arboria, Fort Triumph, Paradise Lost, Lumberhill and Of Bird and Cage

Polish publisher All In! Games, known for games like Ghostrunner (though 505 Games later bought the IP from them for €5 million), Chernobylite, and Paradise Lost, is turning three since its foundation.

To celebrate the occasion, All In! Games partnered with Wccftech to offer a huge giveaway of 210 Steam codes, 30 each for Chernobylite, Tools Up!, Arboria, Fort Triumph, Paradise Lost, Lumberhill, and Of Bird and Cage.

These giveaways are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so you'd better pick your desired codes fast - we don't expect them to last very long.

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG. Set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone, explore a non-linear storyline in your search to uncover the truth of your tortured past.

Tools Up! is a local co-op game that tests your renovation and teamwork skills. Paint walls, tear off wallpaper, and move couches against the clock.

Fight, die, and fight again in this dark fantasy trollz-like roguelite. As a Yotun troll warrior, descend into the ever-changing, creepy dungeons of Durnar. Use a variety of Symbiotic Weapons and Bio-Mutations to slay enemies and heal The Father Tree.

A strategy game combining the turn-based combat of XCOM with the world exploration of HOMM. Build towns, collect artifacts, improve your heroes, and influence your tactical surroundings using physics.

It's winter, 1980. Szymon, a boy raised in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, finds an abandoned Nazi bunker. Will he find what he’s looking for? Play Paradise Lost and explore an underground world, where Slavic mythology mixes with retrofuturistic technology. Discover the last story on Earth.

A crazy multiplayer party game in which lumberjacks try to complete tasks with nature fighting them every step of the way. Race against the clock, fight wildfires, pirates, and extremely annoying monkeys as you travel around the world and through time. Play online/local co-op and PvP or play solo.

Of Bird and Cage is a unique metal album presented through a two-hour-long story-driven game. Play music in a brand-new way. Featuring famous artists like Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Rob van der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), and many others.

