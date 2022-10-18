Apple Releases RC Builds of macOS Ventura, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 to Developers

Apple has released RC builds of macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the latest updates from the Apple Developer Center on your compatible devices.

Apple Seeds macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 RC Builds to Developers Ahead of Public Release Next Week

As mentioned earlier, Apple has released the RC builds of macOS 13 Ventura to developers ahead of the public release next week. If you are a registered developer, you can download and install the latest build on your compatible Mac from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that you install the proper configuration profile. Once you do that, the update will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

macOS Ventura is a major update considering the number of features it brings to the table. It allows a user to focus on one task while the rest of the apps are stacked neatly on the left. macOS 13 Ventura also adds features like Continuity Camera, Center Stage, Desk View, and Studio Light. There are a plethora of other updates in the Mail app as well as Safari.

Apple has also released the RC build for watchOS 9.1 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the latest update from the Apple Developer Center. Make sure that you install the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center, Once you do so, simply head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update and follow the instructions on the screen. If you are unfamiliar, check out the release notes for the watchOS 9.1 RC build below.

This update includes improvements for your

Apple Watch. Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular

Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems This update also includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

Lastly, Apple has also seeded the RC build for tvOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes. You can install the latest update via Xcode on your compatible Apple TV models. tvOS 16.1 features under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes for enhanced user experience. tvOS 16 brings improved multiuser supper, Personalized Spatial Audio with AirPods, and enhanced Accessibility features.

This is all there is to it, folks. The company has also released iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 RC builds for compatible iPhone and iPad models. Are you willing to download and install the latest macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9.1, or tvOS 16.1 RC builds on your compatible devices? Let us know in the comments below.