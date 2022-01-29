WhatsApp For iPad is a Possibility and ‘We’d Love to Do It’ – Says Company Chief

We already have iMessage on the iPad and it is more than helpful when the iPhone is charging or when you are working on the tablet. However, everyone does not use iMessage and some people use an Android phone. Henceforth, the need for WhatsApp on the iPad is dire and we wish the company realizes it soon. WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart states that WhatsApp on the iPad is a possibility and they would love to make it happen. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

WhatsApp for iPad Could Happen But There Are No Release Time Frames in Sight

While the company chief did not mention any potential release frame, he did say that 'we'd love to do it' via (The Verge). WhatsApp is owned by Meta and the company does have plans to introduce a WhatsApp app for iPad soon. Cathcart states that "we did a lot of work on the technology for supporting multiple devices."

Our web and our desktop apps now have that. If I have multi-device on, I can turn my phone off or lose my network connection and still get messages on my desktop. That would be really important for a tablet app, to be able to use the app even if your phone isn't on. So the underlying technology is there.

At this point, WhatsApp is available for the iPhone, Android, Mac, as well as Windows. Moreover, the service is also available over the web. The tablet segment of the devices is left out and it would be a more than welcome addition to a bigger display. WhatsApp is also working on multi-device support and it could seamlessly work with an iPad app. If you want to check the feature out, you can check out our tutorial to set it up on multiple devices.

It only makes more sense for Meta to release a WhatsApp app for iPad because the tablet already features a Facebook app. Users are also expecting an Instagram app on the iPad other than WhatsApp and both apps would complete Meta's ecosystem on the iPad.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your views on the subject? Do you think a WhatsApp app for iPad would boost productivity for you? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.