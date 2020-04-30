Latest CEMU Version 1.18.2 Greatly Reduces Shader Stutters in Vulkan; Releases Publically Tomorrow

CEMU Version 1.18.2 offers huge improvements in the Vulkan API by greatly decreasing the amount of shader stutters.

For the latest version of the popular Wii U emulator, the CEMU team has significantly improved the speed at which shaders can be compiled, which might also slightly reduce GPU load. The downside, however, is that shader loading screen is much slower. The CEMU team writes that they will address this in a future update.

New CEMU Update 1.17.2 Packs Performance Improvements for BOTW, Super Smash and MK8; Releases Today for Everyone

YouTube channel BSod Gaming uploaded a new video in which the improvements are being demonstrated.

We’ve included the full release notes for the this new release down below:

# Cemu detailed changelog for 1.18.2 # Patreon release date: 2020-04-24 # Public release date: 2020-05-01 general: When updating graphic packs Cemu will let the user know if previously enabled graphic packs were removed or renamed

general: Improved robustness of account.dat parser (invalid files could crash Cemu on launch)

general: Updated language files

coreinit: Added API MEMFreeToFrmHeap (#322) Used by Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth (but other issues still prevent it from running

nn_nfp: Changed behavior of GetNfpRegisterInfo for unregistered Amiibos

Games that expect Amiibos with a registered owner no longer should display an empty ErrEula message box

nn_nfp: Implemented API GetErrorCode and NFCGetTagInfo

Vulkan: Correctly emulate depth clamping

This fixes the overly bright backgrounds in some stages of Super Smash Bros for Wii U

Vulkan: Added an overlay notification for when a Vulkan graphics pipeline has to be compiled

Vulkan: Added experimental SPIR-V optimization pass which is applied to all shaders that are compiled during the shader loading screen. This should reduce pipeline compilation stutter if a shader cache is present. It may also reduce GPU load slightly. The downside is that the shader loading screen is much slower. But we plan to address this in a future Cemu update.

By default this option is disabled. It can be enabled under Debug -> Experimental

Also note that this option results in different shaders being generated and consequently also triggers new pipeline compilation

input: Remember ip and port for DSU client

The latest version of the Wii U emulator is available now for Patrons and will be released publically tomorrow.