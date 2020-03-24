ReShade Raytraced CEMU Zelda BOTW 4K Comparison Shows How Amazing Nintendo’s Title Can Look on PC

A new comparison video has surfaced, comparing how Zelda BOTW running in CEMU looks with ReShade Raytraced visuals in 4K, and without ray tracing effects.

Surely, Zelda: Breath of the Wild isn’t a bad-looking game. In contrary, some consider it one of the best-looking title of this generation with its distinct art-style. Although released exclusively for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch, the game is also playable on PC via the CEMU Wii U emulator, and ever since the game became playable on the emulator, users have been using shaders and mods to enhance the game’s visuals even further.

Ever wondered how the latest Zelda installment would look in CEMU with ReShade ray tracing effects? This freshly-released video from ‘Digital Dreams’ shows how Zelda BOTW looks in 4K using the popular emulator with Pascal Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader for Reshade.

Check it out for yourself down below:

Please note that you will need quite the setup to be able to run Breath of the Wild in 4K using CEMU with ReShade raytracing effects. We’ve included the specifications of the setup that was used for this video down below as well:

Mainboard: Asus Prime x470-Pro

CPU: Ryzen 7 1800X 4,2Ghz

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32Gb RAM

GPU: MSi Armor GTX1080TI 11Gb

Dream GPU: ASUS RTX 2080ti

SSD: Crucial mx500 2TB

HDD: Seagate Barracuda 4TB

AIO WC: Corsair Hydro H100x

Supply: Corsair AX1000 AX

Those interested in running the game in CEMU, can download the latest version of the emulator through here. The beta version of Pascal Gilcher’s RayTraced Global Illumination shader can be obtained by becoming a Patron.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is globally available now for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. Nintendo released the game back in March of 2017. A sequel is currently in the works.