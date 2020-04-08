CDPR: We Intend to Release Cyberpunk 2077 in September, We’re Motivated and Have all the Tools

Cyberpunk 2077 is still very much on its course to your PCs and consoles (and Stadia) on its scheduled date of September 17th, 2020, in case you were worried about that after the recent string of delays (Wasteland 3, The Last of Us Part II, Iron-Man VR to name a few).

CD Projekt RED confirmed as much through CEO Adam Kiciński, who released a statement as part of today's 2019 financial report.

Since mid-March, we have been working from home while ensuring continuity of all our operations. We’ve been operating in this mode for over three weeks and to-date results confirm that we can carry on with all our operations without major disruptions. Our goals haven’t changed; first and foremost, we intend to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September. We feel motivated and have the necessary tools at our disposal to meet this goal. We also believe that our longstanding strategy of avoiding debt and accumulating cash reserves makes us well prepared to meet any hardships which may be in store during these troubled times.

CD Projekt RED continues to do well financially even before the release of such an anticipated game as Cyberpunk 2077. The report mentions 44% increased sales revenues on a year-over-year basis thanks to the great sales of The Witcher 3, on PC (where it briefly got back among the top sellers during the post-TV show hype) and particularly on the Nintendo Switch, where the game launched a few months ago. GWENT's release on mobile devices and increased revenues through GOG.com also helped the Polish company achieved these results, which include a 60% increased net profit in 2019 compared to 2018, too.

In related Cyberpunk 2077 news, a PC case modding contest was announced just yesterday by CD Projekt RED. The lucky winner will receive a fully built PC styled after Cyberpunk 2077.