Cyberpunk 2077 PC Case Modding Contest Announced; Winner To Receive Fully Built PC Featuring NVIDIA Graphics Card

CD Projekt Red launched today a new PC case modding contest that invites players to come up with their own Cyberpunk 2077 inspired designs.

The Cyber-up Your PC contest has been announced with a brand new trailer, which you can check out below.

Design the Cyberpunk 2077 PC Case of Your Dreams! We are happy to announce the start of our ‘Cyber-up Your PC’ contest, inviting fans from across the world to design their own PC case mod inspired by the style of Cyberpunk 2077.

Entries for the contest will be open until May 17th, 3PM CEST. 5 designs will be selected by a jury of experts, and the winner will receive a fully built PC provided by Alienware including a graphics card by NVIDIA.

In total, our jury of experts will select 5 top designs from all approved submissions. These designs will then be built by professional case modders, and a final winner will be chosen in the competition finale. In this finale, the competition judges will award 1 main prize and 4 honorable mentions. The main prize will be a fully built PC provided by our partner, Alienware including a graphics card provided by our partner NVIDIA. Together with Alienware mouse, keyboard and monitor and SteelSeries wireless headset.

More information regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 Cyber-up Your PC contest and its rules can be found on the game's official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the many games that has been delayed this year. Despite the current pandemic, CD Projekt Red is confident the game will not be delayed again.

Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switches to full remote work as long as it is needed. We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety. And while this all is a bit new to everyone, we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action this September.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17th worldwide.