Cyberpunk 2077 Maintains Course for a September Release as CDPR Switches to Full Remote Work

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced that it has switched to full remote work as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

CD Projekt Red took to Twitter with an update on the studio’s day-to-day operations. “Over the past week, we have been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organization”, the studio writes. “We’ve also been upgrading equipment & infrastructure and working towards enabling our employees to work remotely, from the safety of their homes.”

New The Witcher Game Development to Begin Following Cyberpunk 2077 Release, CDPR Confirms

Those eager for Cyberpunk 2077 will be happy to learn that the developer said that the game is still on track for a September 2020 release.

“Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switches to full remote work as long as it is needed. We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety. And while this all is a bit new to everyone, we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action this September.”

Cyberpunk 2077 launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia on September 17, 2020.

The highly-anticipated game was initially slated for a release this April but was delayed to September for additional polishing. “Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing”, said CDPR co-founder, Marcin Iwinski, and head of studio, Adam Badowski, back in January of this year. “We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”