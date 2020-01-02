The Witcher 3 Breaks Yet Another Concurrent Players Record on Steam

The Witcher 3 is continuing to be extremely popular and has broken yet another concurrent players record on Steam.

On January 1st, the game was being played by 101,930 players at the same time, the new all-time peak since The Witcher 3 released in 2015. This renewed popularity is due to the Netflix show, which is also doing extremely well all over the world.

The Witcher 3 is among the best open-world role-playing games ever released. The game brings the story of Geralt of Rivia to a close in the best possible way.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore. Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live. Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic. Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns. Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.