Call of Duty: Vanguard Supports Both DLSS and FSR, But No Ray Tracing; System Requirements Unveiled

Only a few hours after the Battlefield 2042 tech trailer, Activision and Sledgehammer Games have posted their own PC trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, confirming features such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support. However, as we previously assumed, unlike its chief competitor (and its own predecessors, too) Call of Duty: Vanguard will not support ray traced effects at all.

The developers have also unveiled the game's PC full system requirements.

Operating System Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update) CPU Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM Minimum: 8 GB Recommended: 12 GB Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB Storage Space Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only) Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch Hi-Rez Assets Cache Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings. Video Card Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Video Memory Minimum: 2 GB Recommended: 4 GB Competitive: 8 GB Ultra 4K: 10 GB Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD NVIDIA: 472.12 AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: Vanguard can be pre-loaded by anyone who pre-ordered digitally starting on November 2nd at 10 AM Pacific Time. If you purchased a digital version of the game but it does not download during the preload period, find Vanguard under “Partner Games” in the Battle.net Launcher and follow the prompts to begin the download.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on November 5th.