Call of Duty: Vanguard Supports Both DLSS and FSR, But No Ray Tracing; System Requirements Unveiled

By Alessio Palumbo
Submit
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Only a few hours after the Battlefield 2042 tech trailer, Activision and Sledgehammer Games have posted their own PC trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, confirming features such as NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support. However, as we previously assumed, unlike its chief competitor (and its own predecessors, too) Call of Duty: Vanguard will not support ray traced effects at all.

The developers have also unveiled the game's PC full system requirements.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and More Exciting Games Coming Out in November

Operating System

Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

 

CPU

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

 

RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

 

Storage Space

Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Hi-Rez Assets Cache

Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.

 

Video Card

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

 

Video Memory

Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

 

Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA: 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: Vanguard can be pre-loaded by anyone who pre-ordered digitally starting on November 2nd at 10 AM Pacific Time. If you purchased a digital version of the game but it does not download during the preload period, find Vanguard under “Partner Games” in the Battle.net Launcher and follow the prompts to begin the download.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on November 5th.

Products mentioned in this post

AMD Radeon RX 6800
AMD Radeon RX 6800
USD 1499
 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
 
 Battlefield 2042
Battlefield 2042
USD 59.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related