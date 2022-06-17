Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Season 4 Adds New Resurgence Map, Round-Based Zombies, More

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4, “Mercenaries of Fortune,” is set to drop next week and it sounds like a pretty meaty update. Warzone is offering a new Resurgence map, Fortune’s Keep, as well as a number of tweaks and updates to the Caldera map. Meanwhile, Vanguard is getting the usual array of new maps, weapons, and operators, including some cameos from Terminator 2. Perhaps most importantly, as previously promised, Zombies is getting proper round-based play again with the return of Shi No Numa. You can check out a cinematic teaser trailer for Mercenaries of Fortune, below.

Here’s the full rundown of everything included in Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone Season 4:

Call of Duty: Warzone Content New Warzone Resurgence Map: Fortune’s Keep Prepare for the ultimate score: fight fellow Operators and mercenaries on a luxurious and timeless island, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches. A mercenary hideout built atop an otherwise peaceful town with a rich history, Fortune’s Keep is a completely original Resurgence map created by High Moon Studios. It is roughly the same size as Rebirth Island and features four distinct points of interest: Town, Smuggler’s Cove, Keep, and the Winery. New Fortune’s Keep Features Black Market Run Contract - Get your hands on off-market loot by accepting the new Black Market Run Contract, challenging you to reach the Black Market Buy Station before the timer expires. Spend Cash on items not available at normal Buy Stations or as ground loot such as the Sequencer Grenade, the Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, a Specialist Bonus, or one of several classified weapons.

Cash Extraction - During Resurgence Battle Royale matches, straggling mercenaries will attempt to airlift their Cash off Fortune’s Keep. You and your squad can ambush the extraction – just follow the flare signal and take out the agents to get at their bag of goods, but be on the lookout for enemy Operators also looking to steal these mercenary’s riches. New Caldera POI – Storage Town Raven Software is bringing back a memorable piece of Warzone history as part of a large overhaul of the main Caldera map. Storage Town, the area that helped define nearly two years of Warzone in Verdansk, will see a new life on Caldera when it is added in between the Mines, Airfield, Village, and Dig Site. It will be roughly as veterans remember it: a sprawling complex of lockers filled with Contracts and item spawns, as well as a few warehouses that allow for great views over the area. Caldera General Update Over a Dozen Point of Interest Changes - Once this update launches, expect cleared sightlines across numerous areas on the island, partially due to small camps cropping up from outside the Resort to the Runway. Additional pathways, including scaffolding across multiple Capital Buildings and steps near the Gondola Station, will be opened up to allow for more movement options around the island. Around Caldera, rumors of Mercenary Vaults are cropping up – expect to find these scattered around the island.

Armored SUV - Besides Redeploy Balloons, existing vehicles, and your own two feet, a new Armored SUV can be used to explore all the new areas in Caldera with an ample amount of defenses. It includes a dedicated rooftop turret seat, and room for Operators to use their own loadout weapons, making this one mean vehicle that begs to be used in the field. To get where you’re going fast, activate the SUV’s Nitro Boost to enjoy instant acceleration for a limited time.

ATMs - Get rich quick by searching out ATMs in Plunder game modes. Throughout the match, funds periodically spawn near ATMs up to a maximum holding. Collect these bags of gold for a major Cash boost.

EMP Grenade - Disable vehicles and disrupt enemy players and AI using the EMP Grenade, a non-lethal tool that explodes in a short-lived area of effect. Affected players are stripped of their HUD information, while vehicles are momentarily powered down. Golden Plunder Limited-Time Mode The new Golden Plunder limited-time mode offers the Blood Money experience with more competition and a lot more glitz. Some of the changes Players can expect to see include: Player count increased to 120, up from 100

Players drop more Cash on death

Cash required for Victory increased to $5,000,000 Mercenaries of Fortune Event Prove your skills in the Mercenaries of Fortune event, featuring eight challenges that test your mettle on Caldera and Fortune’s Keep. Get rewards like new Weapon Camos, Reticle, Charm, Emblem, Sticker, and a Legendary animated Calling Card. Complete all eight challenges to earn the coveted gold skin for the Armored SUV. Ride around in this thing and there’ll be no mistaking you for a common mercenary.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Content Maps USS Texas 1945 (Launch) USS Texas 1945 challenges Operators to fight it out on an offshore battleship designed for long-range engagements on starboard and port and plenty of close action amidst its many confined interior locations. Set up on a power point and do your worst. A reimagining of the U.S.S. Texas map from Call of Duty: WWII, this is a medium-sized map that's moved from the white Cliffs of Dover to the waters around Caldera." Desolation (In-Season) Deploy to a Pacific listening post in this small-to-medium sized map set in a dense village littered with destruction. Large mountains and a vast landscape engulf the environment as you battle around the central building and along its creekside fortifications. Blueprint Gun Game Debuts in Vanguard The fan-favorite Blueprint Gun Game Multiplayer mode makes its Vanguard debut. Be the first Operator to progress through all 18 weapons to win the match. Eliminate an enemy to cycle to the next weapon. Melee an enemy to set them back one weapon and get the final Throwing Knife elimination to secure victory. No Perks, Killstreaks, or custom Loadouts allowed. Blueprint Gun Game is all about showing your mastery with a diverse weapon set, making it the perfect means of training up your weapon skills across the board.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Content New Operators Carver Butcher (Launch) Quartermaster. Captain. First to the fight. Butcher served in the British Army during Operation Devon, battling against the 16th Panzer Division. He was dismissed after sustaining injuries to his face from exploding shrapnel but returned to the front lines soon after. There he witnessed resistance fighters in action. Inspired, went on to become the founder and recruiter for the Special Operations Task Force. The rest, as they say, is history. Callum Hendry (In-Season) All his life, Callum was a showoff, getting into trouble with neighbors, the law – everyone. His unwavering spirit helped him quickly ascend the ranks of the British Army to eventually become a recruit trainer. In World War II, Callum, harboring deep hatred for Nazis and their ideals, fought hard for a future without them. Currently he is the trainer for all S.O.T.F. agents. Ikenna Olowe (In-Season) Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balances in body and mind, Ikenna joining the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supplies lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner. Knowing when to build and when to demolish.​ T-800, T-1000 COMING SOON Mercenaries of Fortune’s mid-season update will include two iconic operators from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. More intel to come when we come closer to the mid-season’s launch next month. In other words: “I’ll be back.” New Weapons Marco 5 (Launch) For the highly mobile, aggressive player, there are few better options than rushing into battle with the Marco 5 SMG. It’s great for pushing into objectives, as its high mobility allows you to run circles around the enemy while they struggle to get a bead on your position. UGM-8 (Launch) Who says an LMG has to slow you down? Combining high mobility with a high fire rate, the UGM-8 is ideal for players looking to keep pace with their teammates while offering suppressive fire. This thing chews through ammo, so be prepared to feed it. Push Dagger (Launch Window) Built for speed and stealth, this new melee tool will be a great addition to loadouts where close-quarters fights and silent takedowns are critical to a mission’s success. Operators can unlock it either through a bundle to be made available during Season Four, or by completing one of two challenges: In Multiplayer, get 5 Melee Kills with a Primary Weapon in a Single Match 15 times.

In Zombies, get 100 kills with a Melee weapon while shrouded by your Aether Shroud Vargo-S (In-Season) An essential armament for versatile play. This workhorse Assault Rifle offers a high-fire rate, steady aim through sustained fire, and a quick reload, and that’s before adding any of its Gunsmith attachments.

Zombies Content Shi No Numa Returns Thirteen years after its original release in World at War, the legendary round-based Zombies experience Shi No Numa is returning as part of this free update to Vanguard. Team up and conquer the “Swamp of Death” in classic round-based Zombies play, featuring a new main quest and side quests, a new Wonder Weapon quest, fresh intel, and more. New Main Quest, Wonder Weapon - Wade through the swamps as you journey on a multi-step quest culminating in a devastating battle. Complete the quest in full to show off your prowess with a new Calling Card. Watch for hidden secrets throughout in the form of multiple side quests waiting to be uncovered in the swamps.

Fast Travel, Classic Traps - Tactically reposition yourself from the undead fast using Shi No Numa’s zipline system and when the horde is nipping too close to your heels, run them through the flogger or your electro-shock defenses.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Call of Duty Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Season 4 kicks off on June 22.