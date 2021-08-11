Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Reportedly be Announced Officially Next Week

The 2021 holiday season is rapidly approaching, and yet, we still we still have very few official details on this year’s core Call of Duty title. We know Sledgehammer Games is in charge of the game, rumored to be titled Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard (or simply Call of Duty: Vanguard) and that it will tie in closely with Warzone, but that’s literally all the hard info we’ve been given. Well, thankfully, it seems we won’t have to wait long for more details.

Reliable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson has stepped in with claims that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed next Thursday (August 19), likely via an event in Warzone. Apparently, Henderson has confirmed this with at least four sources, and some CoD content creators and other people have already been briefed about the event. A Tweet he made about the Vanguard reveal was recently deleted at Activision’s request, possibly lending more credence to the information.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 Adds Double Agent Mode, 5 New MP Maps, and More

As always with rumors, take this with a grain of salt for now, but Henderson has had the goods on CoD in the past. Previous Call of Duty: Vanguard rumors have stated that the game is set in WWII with possibly some alternate history elements, and that multiplayer is essentially “Black Ops: Cold War 2.0,” although with some things from past games, like Headquarters, Ground War, and, of course, Zombies, returning. It’s also rumored Zombies Chronicles 2 will be released as DLC for the game at some point.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Activision has confirmed a new premium Call of Duty is launching this holiday season, but platforms and a precise date are unknown.