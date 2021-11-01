Battlefield 2042 Does Have Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion in Addition to NVIDIA DLSS on PC

Ray tracing refines graphics, creating more realistic scenes that help immerse you in the action. In Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE are introducing Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion, which accurately adds shadows where game elements occlude light. Be that between a soldier and a wall, a tank and the tarmac, or foliage and the ground.

Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion (RTAO), requires a Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR) capable graphics card or laptop GPU, and runs best on GeForce RTX thanks to our dedicated RT Cores that accelerate ray tracing workloads.

NVIDIA DLSS delivers significantly faster performance in over 120 games and apps. It’s powered by our groundbreaking AI rendering technology and the dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found exclusively on GeForce RTX GPUs.

In Battlefield 2042, you can use NVIDIA DLSS from day one to get the definitive experience, with maxed out graphics, high frame rates, and uncompromised image quality. Check back soon for performance charts and more.

With NVIDIA Reflex, we can greatly reduce system latency, one of the main culprits behind unresponsive gameplay.

In two dozen games Reflex reduces system latency, and when Battlefield 2042 launches you can enable it with just a few clicks on several generations of GeForce GPUs. Be sure to use it for a more responsive experience that may give you the competitive edge.