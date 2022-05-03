FIFA 22 Crossplay Test Coming Soon to Next-Gen Consoles and Stadia

The first FIFA 22 crossplay test is coming in the near future, EA announced, but only for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia versions of the game. It's also going to be limited to just two of the online modes, serving as a testbed for crossplay implementation in future FIFA installments.

What is this Cross-play test and what modes is it available for?

For FIFA 22, Cross-play is the ability to play the game with players from different platforms. Our Cross-play test will be available in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies, meaning that you can choose to play FIFA 22 with a friend on another platform, or climb the Online Seasons Divisions against players potentially playing on other platforms.

As mentioned earlier, this Cross-play test will be available to all players on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of FIFA 22.

Why is this Cross-play test only in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies?

While we want to enable our players to play with as many friends and others as possible, we limited the test to these two modes with the aim of reducing the chance for introducing new issues into the game. We are confident that the game data and feedback that we get from these two modes will help inform how Cross-play could further be implemented in future titles.

How do I enable or disable the Cross-play test?

Once this Cross-play test is activated, when you’re in the main menu of FIFA 22, you can find a widget in the bottom right hand corner that can be opened with the corresponding button prompt.