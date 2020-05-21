Borderlands 3 “Bounty of Blood” Story DLC Takes Players Way, Way Out West in June

Gearbox has promised the Borderlands 3 Season Pass will explore all sorts of different locations and genres, and they’ve delivered with the casino-themed “Moxxi’s Heist” and Lovecraftian “Guns, Love, and Tentacles” updates, which will soon be followed by a trip way, way out west. The newly-announced Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption update takes players to the Western-themed planet of Gehenna, which has been overrun by the Devil Riders gang and a variety of genetically-modified monsters. The new DLC was announced during the latest episode of The Borderlands Show, which you can check out below.

Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale Unwraps Deals on Resident Evil 3, ESO: Greymoor, and More

We don’t have a trailer for Bounty of Blood just yet, but here are a few screens:







Here’s a few more official details about Bounty of Blood:

Welcome to Gehenna - Once a long-gone company's testing ground for weaponry and biological experiments, the dusty wastes of Gehenna are now lorded over by genetically modified beasts and their keepers, the vicious Devil Riders gang.

- Once a long-gone company's testing ground for weaponry and biological experiments, the dusty wastes of Gehenna are now lorded over by genetically modified beasts and their keepers, the vicious Devil Riders gang. New gameplay features - Mount your new weaponized Jetbeast vehicle and keep an eye out for local flora and other environmental features that can give you an edge in combat and expand your explorational pursuits. Traitorweeds that charm enemies and Breezeblooms that boost you into the air are just a couple of exciting examples.

- Mount your new weaponized Jetbeast vehicle and keep an eye out for local flora and other environmental features that can give you an edge in combat and expand your explorational pursuits. Traitorweeds that charm enemies and Breezeblooms that boost you into the air are just a couple of exciting examples. Save the town - As you complete new story and side missions on Gehenna, your actions will have a tangible and lasting impact on the locals' livelihoods and on the town of Vestige itself.

- As you complete new story and side missions on Gehenna, your actions will have a tangible and lasting impact on the locals' livelihoods and on the town of Vestige itself. Reap the rewards - Help out the Vestige townsfolks and the Sheriff's bounty won't the only reward you collect. Expect new Legendary items, Vault Hunter Heads, Vehicle Skins, Interactive Room Decorations, and more!

Those not far enough along in Borderlands 3 to experience new content will be able to create a new character and level-boost directly to it. Bounty of Blood is part of Borderlands 3’s $50 season pass, which will eventually deliver four campaign add-ons.

Gearbox also announced the new Takedown at the Guardian Breach raid, which will be free to all players, designed for full teams of four players, and should present an “extreme” challenge. The raid takes place on “Minos Prime” and will offer a variety of new enemies, including what appears to be a Minotaur-like final boss. Prepare yourselves!

Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. The Takedown at the Guardian Breach raid arrives on June 4 and the Bounty of Blood story DLC drops on June 25.