Borderlands 3 Gets a Steam Release Date, “Guns, Love, and Tentacles” Story DLC Revealed

Back when Borderlands 3 was first revealed to be an Epic Games Store exclusive (to much controversy), Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford implied it probably wouldn’t last very long, and he wasn’t lying. Borderlands 3 will be hitting Steam in March, only six months after release. The Steam version of BL3 will include full crossplay support with the Epic version, so whatever side you’re on in the great PC Storefront Wars, you can still blast Psychos together.

Meanwhile, Gearbox has also unveiled Borderlands 3’s second chunk of story DLC, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock. Don’t let the mention of marriage fool you, this update is more about battling Lovecraftian horrors than romance. Check out a trailer, below.

Borderlands Movie From Horror Vet Eli Roth Announced Via a Now-Deleted Pitchford Tweet

Here’s a bit more detail about The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock:

Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are finally tying the knot, and they want you to come celebrate their upcoming nuptials on the ice planet of Xylourgos. Its frozen wastes have thinned out all but the most vicious wildlife, and the eerie town of Cursehaven – where you've all agreed to meet – is located beneath the colossal carcass of a fallen Vault Monster. As if this ice world's biting cold and vicious wildlife weren’t unwelcoming enough, a band of creepy occultists who worship the Vault Monster's carcass are hellbent on breaking up the betrothed partners. Luckily, the most badass wedding planner in the galaxy has your back: Gaige, a fugitive Vault Hunter (and returning fan-favorite character) who's inseparable from her robot BFF Deathtrap. And that’s not all: Reunite with old friends and team up with some eerie new characters to help true love triumph over eldritch horror.

Confront bloodthirsty enemies and formidable bosses, including alien beasts, hideously mutated occultists, and a clan of cold-blooded bandits.

Delve into the disturbing and occasionally daft backstories of cursed townfolk in a host of spine-tingling side missions.

Arm your Vault Hunter with some of the deadliest gear in the galaxy, including a trove of additional Legendaries and some supremely powerful Class Mods.

Flaunt your sense of style with a slew of new cosmetic items, from Vault Hunter Heads & Skins to interactive Room Decorations and all-new Vehicle Skins.

The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock is part of Borderlands 3’s $50 season pass, which will eventually deliver four campaign add-ons. Moxxi's Heist of The Handsome Jackpot has already been released. Gearbox has also provided a roadmap to the free updates you can expect over the next few months (click the image for full resolution)

Finally, we also got this teaser image Borderlands 3’s third story DLC…

31st Union is the Name of Michael Condrey’s 2K Studio, “Ambitious New IP” In the Works

…cowboys and dinosaurs? Sure, what the heck, sign me up!

Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. The game will be available on Steam on March 13 and you’re cordially invited to The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock on March 26.