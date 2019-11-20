Borderlands 3 Story DLC Takes Players to Handsome Jack’s Casino, Game Free This Weekend

Borderlands 3 drops its first chunk of story DLC next month, and yes, a very familiar villain is returning. Well, sort of. Moxxi's Heist of The Handsome Jackpot takes place on an abandoned casino built by the Handsome one himself, so while he (probably) hasn’t returned from the dead, you will be getting your fill of his image and voice. You can check out a quick The Handsome Jackpot trailer, below.

Here’s a few more details about The Handsome Jackpot, which is tuned for characters who are at least level 13 (difficulty will scale up if you’re a higher level):

Moxxi’s recruiting you to seize control of a derelict space station built by the infamous Handsome Jack back when he was still President of the Hyperion corporation. The Handsome Jackpot is quite possibly the gaudiest gambling spot in the galaxy, with neon signs, slot machines, and gold statues all over the place. It’s also crawling with multiple models of deadly Hyperion Loader Bots, as well as lunatic looters who’ve been trapped on board ever since Jack’s death. But that’s not all: Explore a glitzy new galaxy destination packed with unique zones worthy of Handsome Jack’s lavish lifestyle and dirty dealings.

Join Moxxi’s crew of eccentric characters and pull off the ultimate casino heist in a series of thrilling campaign missions.

Discover hidden secrets and strange happenings in The Handsome Jackpot via fresh side missions and Crew Challenges.

Get a blast from Pandora’s past when you battle the Hyperion forces that outlived Handsome Jack, including never-before-seen enemies and larger-than-life bosses.

Perfect your Vault Hunter’s gear loadout with all-new Legendary weapons and gear.

Expand your collection of cosmetics with even more customization items, including Vault Hunter heads and skins, weapon trinkets, an ECHO Device skin, and new emotes.

Poor Gearbox is really regretting killing off Handsome Jack, aren’t they? Still, looks like a pretty solid update! The Handsome Jackpot is part of Borderlands 3’s $50 season pass, which will eventually deliver four campaign add-ons. But hey, even cheapskates get some new content – Gearbox dropped a free update today, which includes a couple new challenges:

Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite is a brand new raid-style challenge tuned for coordinated co-op parties of 4 max-level characters, with restricted respawning to make your opposition that much deadlier.

is a brand new raid-style challenge tuned for coordinated co-op parties of 4 max-level characters, with restricted respawning to make your opposition that much deadlier. Mayhem 4 puts a spin Mayhem Mode by removing all player penalties and instead applying just two random modifiers: one that applies a bonus to players and one that applies a bonus to enemies. It also offers its own exclusive batch of Legendary gear that will only drop while Mayhem 4 is enabled.

The update also includes these new features and general improvements:

All bosses now have dedicated loot pools so you can more efficiently farm for coveted Legendary items.

Maximum Bank Space will be upgraded from 50 to 300 slots; as usual, SDUs that boost your bank size can be purchased from Marcus aboard Sanctuary III.

A Target Dummy wearing a very familiar mask will be installed in Sanctuary III's shooting range so you can safely test out your weapons.

New Vending Machines will be deployed across multiple maps.

Players will notice overall UI performance improvements.

Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The game will be free to play on Xbox One and PS4 this weekend (November 21 to 24). Oh, if you’ve got a few minutes to spare, do check out Wccftech’s extensive post-launch Borderlands 3 interview.