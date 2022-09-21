Menu
Bloodborne PC Port / Remaster Can Be Done at Any Time Without From Software’s Support; Japan Studio Had a Working PC Build

Francesco De Meo
Sep 21, 2022, 05:22 AM EDT
Bloodborne

A Bloodborne PC port and PlayStation 5 remaster have yet to happen, and it's not technical reasons that are preventing Sony from releasing them.

Speaking on Twitter, Lance McDonald, who developed the unofficial 60 FPS patch for the game, stated that there are no technical barriers between Bloodborne and a PC port, PlayStation 5 remaster, and Sony could do it anytime without From Software support, as it was being rumored in the past few days.

Elaborating further, Lance McDonald revealed that the Bloodborne 60 FPS patch is just two lines of code and that Japan Studio had a working PC build of the game when they were shut down, so it is extremely likely Sony still has this build.

A Bloodborne PC port has been rumored to be in the works for quite some time, alongside a PlayStation 5 remaster and a sequel. If Sony does not need From Software support for a port and remaster, they could both be revealed and released at any time, even with the Japanese studio being busy with Elden Ring. As both companies haven't talked about the game officially in a while, we shouldn't hold our breath for an imminent announcement.

Bloodborne is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.

Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.

-A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.
-Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's dark secrets.
-A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation(R)4 system.

