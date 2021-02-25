Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa is Sony Japan Studio’s Latest High-Profile Departure

By
Submit
Bloodborne

Venerable PlayStation development team Sony Japan Studio is continuing to bleed top talent. Today, Bloodborne and Tokyo Jungle producer Masaaki Yamagiwa announced he’s leaving Japan Studio at the end of the month. His next steps aren’t currently known.

Sony Could Soon Announce the First 1-Inch Phone Camera Sensor

While not as high profile, cinematic director Ryo Sogabe, who has worked on numerous Sony published games from Uncharted to Ghost of Tsushima, has also announced he’s departing.

These latest Sony Japan Studio departures seem to be part of an increasingly-worrisome trend for the storied team. According to a recent Bloomberg insider report, funding and support for Sonys Japan Studio has been cut back, and other major names, including Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama and Demon’s Souls producer Teruyuki Toriyama, have recently struck out on their own.

Of course, Masaaki Yamagiwa leaving will be particularly upsetting to some PlayStation fans, as many have continued to hold out hope Sony will return to the neglected franchise in some way. Currently, Sony has not even released a next-gen update for the game – it still runs at a capped 30fps on PS5, although an unofficial 60fps patch has been released. Unfortunately, Bloodborne’s producer leaving the company doesn’t instill a lot of confidence that the game is going to get any further love.

Bloodborne is currently available on PS4 and playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

Products mentioned in this post

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
USD 55

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related