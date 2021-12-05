Resident Evil 4 HD Project Comparison Shows How Truly Stunning This Upcoming Fan-Made Remaster Will Be

A new comparison video has been released, comparing gameplay of the original HD version of Resident Evil 4 to the upcoming fan-made remaster, Resident Evil 4 HD Project.

As covered last week, the highly-anticipated fan project is releasing in a few months on the 2nd of February, and courtesy of “ElAnalistaDeBits”, we now have a comparison video, highlighting the visual differences between the original Ultimate HD edition of the game and the fan-made remaster. The project has been in the works for roughly 7 years, and as can be seen in this video, it shows.

Not only have the game’s models and texturing lighting been improved, but the team has also revised the game’s cinematics. In addition, new meshes were created for some objects that were actually transparent in the original game. It has to be said, this upcoming mod looks truly ravishing and we can’t wait to try it out once it releases in a couple of months.

We’ve included the key features of the Resident Evil 4 HD Project down below:

Restoring the visuals using the original real world sources. In preparation for the original game, Capcom gathered texture assets by photographing a variety of real-world locations, primarily throughout Spain and Wales. For this project, Albert has gone to these same locations to gather higher resolution assets. The result is a visual experience that is as true to the original game as possible, presented in resolutions up to 16 times that of the original game. Correcting texture mapping and 3D modeling issues. Texture mapping and 3D modeling errors that weren’t noticeable in the original game being played on a CRT television become more apparent when playing in HD resolutions. Examples include objects floating above the surface they should rest on, improperly placed shadow layers, seams appearing where textures are supposed to flow continuously. We are correct these issues throughout the game. Enhancing flat objects to true 3D models. Due to limitations of the original hardware, objects like lamps, candle-holders, doors, decorative emblems, etc. were originally created as flat objects. In many instances we are able to revise these objects to be true 3D models, observable from any angle. Remaining committed to the original visuals. Our intent throughout the project is to remain true to the original visuals and artistic intent. The best kind of feedback we receive is when people say that the game looks like what they *imagined* it to look like when they first played it 10 years ago. While we are not perfect, we continually refer back to the original texture assets to ensure we do not deviate in a significant manner.

For those who want to learn more about this amazing project - be sure to check out the project's official website right here.