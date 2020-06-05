Bloodborne PC Rumors Intensify Following More Teases from Insiders

Bloodborne PC rumors have intensified after industry insiders have started teasing the PC version once again.

Rumors about FromSoftware’s PS4 exclusive being released on PC erupted last month after the PC version showed up on Amazon France. Sony later stated that this listing was inaccurate. With both Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding arriving on PC, however, it appears to be a no-brainer that Dark Souls-like Bloodborne will eventually end up being ported to PC as well.

New teases from industry insiders have now added more legitimacy to the Bloodborne PC rumors. At first, streamer Sloth Mom tweeted that Bloodborne is indeed coming to PC.

Bonus! I now know for a fact that it *IS* coming to PC, thanks to a trusted source. The source got a nice donation to a bail fund, so please donate because it really is happening now! https://t.co/xdRVoItBj4 — Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 4, 2020

For those just joining me, yes Bloodborne *will* be coming to PC, I've had it confirmed by a very trusted source, and I have a lot of faith in the company who's doing the port, you won't be disappointed. It genuinely is happening. pic.twitter.com/Gik2QA5J5q — Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 4, 2020

The reputable Wario later retweeted Sloth Mom’s tweet and also tweeted that fans could either play the game on PC via PS Now, or wait “a little longer”, again hinting at a release on PC.

You can play Bloodborne on PC with PS Now...or wait a little longer https://t.co/oDIc1tq2sf — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2020

Last, but certainly not least, ResetEra moderator ‘Jawmuncher’ backed the Bloodborne PC rumors by saying that he’s heard of the title coming to PC as well.

As with all rumors, take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. With reputable insiders now backing the rumors, however, it seems only to be a matter of time before Sony officially announced Bloodborne for PC.

Bloodborne was released globally for PS4 back in 2015. The game also received ‘The Old Hunters’ expansion that year.