Bloober Team Announces The Medium TV Series Adaption; Supervised by The Witcher Netflix Series Executive Producer

Polish developer Bloober Team has announced a The Medium TV series adaption in collaboration with Polish animation studio Platige Image.

According to the official Polish press release, the team has signed an agreement for the preparation, development, and co-production of a TV series based on the dual-reality third-person psychological horror game from last year. The creation of the series will be carried out under the creative supervision of Platige Image artist and animator, Tomasz Bagiński, and Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno. The latter also did the writing for The Medium.

“Both the film industry and the video game industry are close to my heart and I am very happy that there is finally an opportunity to bring them both together”, Babieno said following the announcement of the TV series (translated from Polish). “My joy is even greater because two Polish companies are taking part in production, and a series will be created on the basis of our game. The story we told in the game was appreciated by players, and now more people will be able to hear about it. The latest hits of streaming platforms based on games such as "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" or "Arcane" have shown that this is the perfect time for such productions. Participation in the creative supervision of such an important figure in Polish cinematography as Tomasz Bagiński proves that we want to create something truly amazing. The whole team working on the concept of the series felt they were working on something special, we hope that this enthusiasm will be visible in the quality of the series.”

Animation studio Platige Image specializes in 3D animation and computer graphics and is known for the 2002 short animated film, The Cathedral. Other known works include "Sztuka Spadania" as well as the series "Polish Legends". Interestingly, Platige’s Bagiński also served as Executive Producer on Netflix’s popular The Witcher TV series.

“Connecting the world of movies and games is a huge, but also fascinating challenge”, Bagiński said. “I am glad that I have the pleasure of working on a project like The Medium with such a fantastically talented team”.

The Medium TV series has yet to receive a release date. We’ll update you as soon as more information comes in.