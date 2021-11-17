Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil Original Expansion Gets New Trailer to Celebrate Skyrim’s Anniversary

It's been almost two and a half years since our previous article on Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil, the upcoming original expansion in development as part of the larger Beyond Skyrim project.

A few days ago, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V, the modding team shared a fully narrated five-minute-long new trailer, proving the progress made in the past few years.

That said, it'll still be quite some time before you can step back into the Imperial Province during Skyrim's era. the official FAQ on the project's website says development is at its middle stage, suggesting it may be years before it's released.

Even so, Beyond Skyrim: Cyrodiil stands a chance at launching ahead of The Elder Scrolls VI.