The World’s Smallest & Fanless ATX PSU Pictured: Meet The HDPLEX 250W With Gallium Nitride Technology

HDPLEX, the creator of fan-less and compact PCs has revealed the world's smallest & fanless ATX PSU with a rated output of 250W.

HDPLEX Unveils Its 250W PSU, The World's Smallest & Fanless ATX PSU Design For Compact PCs

The new HDPLEX 250W PSU (HDPLEX 250W GaN Passive AIO) is not only the world's smallest ATX PSU but it comes in a fully passive design which means that no active-cooling solution is required. The whole unit measures 170*50*25mm, making it even smaller than SFX and FlexATX designs in the compact PC segment.

The whole unit is just slightly larger and thicker than an average smartphone such as the iPhone which makes it a perfect fit for SFF PC configurations. That's not all, the HDPLEX 250W GaN PSU is outfitted with an aluminum alloy body that dissipates heat quickly and since it is a fanless design, it has a robust zero noise operation under full load which makes it great for Home Theater and even Recording Lab environments.

Inside the HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU, the company achieves a 1.18W/cm3 power density that breaks the 1W/cm3 barrier through the use of GaN (Gallium Nitride) chips and a highly efficient LLC+PFC structure. Furthermore, it has a fully modular design, featuring a standard 24-pin ATX plug, dual 8-pin connectors, and an additional 4-pin connector.

HDPLEX states that you can also sync the unit with a second PSU of the same making for a powerful yet passive 500W PSU config. Such a configuration can be used to run the CPU and motherboard off one PSU and the second one can be used to power a discrete graphics card.

HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU features a unibody flat transformer that has outstanding consistency and eliminates noise caused by vibration. Four-layer 2oz copper PCB is best for the high current application while also quickly dissipating heat from GaN FET. Both 150µF Rubycon filter CAP and 9000µF Solid Cap have a super long life span. Three-stage AC filter circuit (2 LC+1 CLC) eliminates interference from the power grid. via HDPLEX







The HDPLEX 250W GaN ATX PSU is rated at an efficiency of 94% at full load and utilizes two automotive-grade GaN FET and LLC stage also utilizes two automotive-grade GaN FET. HDPLEX 250W GaN uses four ATX 1KV 8A TTR8MF chips for full-wave rectification and guarantees a stable current for the output stage. 1% Resistor to ensure no deviation for every key point in the chain. The PSU is priced at $145 US with an ETA of June 2022. It comes with free shipping worldwide.

News Source: FanlessTech