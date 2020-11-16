Be Quiet! Announces the Silent Base 802 Window Black is a fantastic PC case, offering some features that many will enjoy, such as an interchangeable top cover and front panel. The Silent base 802 Window black also utilizes a tempered glass side panel and a mesh-designed front panel allowing for a high amount of airflow. This PC case is expected to be available on November 17th in either a black or white color design. If opting for the non-tempered glass side panel featuring a $159.50 price, the model with a tempered glass side panel featuring a price tag of $169.90.

Be Quiet! Introduces the Silent Base 802 PC case and comes in either a white or black color scheme

The Silent Base 802 PC case features interchangeable top and front panel, which can be optimized for either maximum performance or much quieter operation. This choice includes two different versions of both the top cover and the front panel designed for either maximum airflow or to reduce the sound escaping from this PC case.

Included with the Silent Base 802 is two different front panels, one featuring a mesh design allowing for a high amount of airflow while the second front panel is designed to keep noise from escaping the case. This case comes with two interchangeable top covers; the first focuses on creating mounting locations for water cooling while the second being designed for air cooling.

This case's interchangeable panels and covers both offer extra-thick insulation to stop any extra noises from escaping. This insulation features a 10 mm thickness, which results in maximum stability and fantastic noise dampening, alongside the PSU bracket, motherboard tray, and HDD cages are all designed to reduce any vibrations that may occur.

This case's front IO features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C connector alongside two USB Type-A ports allowing for a large connectivity range.

