Thermaltake Has Released the S100 Tempered Glass M-ATX PC Case

Thermaltake has announced the S100 Tempered Glass Micro Chassis, this mATX PC chassis is perfect for an mATX gaming build or a home office PC build. This chassis comes with one tempered glass panel on the left side, and a single 120 mm case located in the rear of the chassis. This PC case features support for both a mini-ITX or mATX motherboard while still featuring support for a graphics card with a length of up to 330 mm and a CPU cooler height of up to 165 mm.

The S100 Tempered Glass Micro Chassis features support for a graphics card with a length of up to 330 mm and a CPU cooler height of up to 165 mm. The S100 Tempered Glass Micro Chassis features support for a PSU length of up to 160 mm, which allows this case to support up to standard PS2 Power supply. This case features a total of four expansion slots, as well as featuring a fair amount of storage. This case can support two 3.5" or two 2.5" in the HDD rack with two additional 2.5" SSD slots located in the HDD bracket.

The front IO only features two USB 2.0 ports and a single USB 3.0 port with no inclusion of a USB Type-C port.

For cooling, this case features two 120 mm or two 140 mm case fans mounted to the front of the case, the top of the case can support two 120mm or two 140 mm or a single 200 mm fan. The rear of this case can only support a single 120 mm fan. If your computer makes use of a liquid cooler, the front and the top each supporting either a 240 mm or a 280 mm radiator. The rear of this case features support for a 120 mm radiator.

This case features a slim and compact design, a full metal construction around the body with a sleek front panel design. This design also features a Built-in PSU Cover, which can improve airflow and hide those unsightly cables. The inclusion of the tempered glass side panel allows the installed components to be easily shown off. The tempered glass side panel is built to be both scratch-resistant and more durable.

Thermaltake hasn't released any pricing regarding this PC case at the time of writing. This case is projected to come in either a black or white color scheme.