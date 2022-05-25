NZXT H7 ATX Mid-Tower PC Cases Revealed: Aim To Offer Exceptional Thermal Flowthrough & Easy Access To Inner Components

NZXT reveals the H7, the company's next generation of mid-tower cases. The new ATX case presents three possibilities: the H7, the H7 Flow, and the H7 Elite. Every H7 case showcases NZXT's straightforward, uncluttered, and sleek design. Each case offers better thermal performance for processors and graphics cards, improved cable management channels, and tool-less accessibility through the side panels.

The H7 showcases an open-top that permits the reinforcement of 360 mm radiators and heightened thermal performance. Cable management is upgraded in the new H7 designs, offering widened channels, hooks to seize control of problematic cables, and more open areas, creating simple cable routing for any user.

The side panels are tool-less, giving the user effortless entry to upgrade any component, correct any problems, and inspect your gaming computer. The new features of the H7 series are accommodated within a layout inspired by the company's initial H710 case but shorter, more elegant, and with a pristine finish, along with additional color choices to correspond with any setup.

The H7 line of cases comes in a wide gamut of color options. The H7 and H7 Flow are offered in white and black, all white, and all-black designs. The H7 Elite case is available either in all black or white with a matching glass panel, modeling a tinted panel for black chassis and a clear panel with white.

The H7 Flow concentrates on cooling components and delivers the same qualities as the newly redesigned H7 alongside an added perforated front panel. The new case is prepared to tackle higher-end appearances and permits headroom for overclocking while supplying ample space for current graphics cards and processors.

The H7 Elite is perfect for PC builders who want to focus on RGB coloring in their rigs. The H7 Elite features an additional tempered glass panel and three front-mounted F-Series 140mm RGB fans. An included RGB fan controller, which is rejuvenated with 6 RGB and three fan channels, employs NZXT CAM to create your lighting and fan curves.

To coincide with the new H7 series, NZXT reveals accessories for the H7, such as brand new case fans and a vertical riser for the graphics card. The new F-series series of case fans will fit every demand and support any PC build with bright RGB lighting. The Quiet Airflow line keeps components cool, decreasing overall temperature levels, while the new Static Pressure fans assist all-in-one setups. The new fans come in black or white and in 120 mm and 140 mm sizes.







The Vertical GPU Mount and Riser Cable will help those seeking to display the most crucial component of their PC. The steel GPU mount is rigid enough to maintain heavy graphics cards while fitting nicely in the H7 with an adequate placement area. The extended Riser Cable is adjustable, speedy, and long-lasting, featuring backward and current-gen compatibility.

The NZXT RGB Fan Controller found in the H7 Elite will be sold separately to permit users to add RGB and fan control via NZXT CAM to their H7, H7 Flow, or any other case. Below is a list of features found in the NZXT H7, H7 Flow, & H7 Elite

Opened-up top panel for improved cooling.

Easier cable management with more space widened channels and added hooks.

Tool-less entry into side panels.

Simple and sleek modern design.

Black and white color option.













All the features of the newly refreshed H7.

Perforated front panel for improved cooling and thermals.

Black and white color option.













All the features of the newly refreshed H7.

Tempered glass front panel.

Three F Series 140 mm RGB LED fans.

NZXT CAM-powered RGB and Fan controller V2.













Pricing for the H7 series starts at $129.99 for the base set, while the H7 Flow sells for $129.99 and the H7 Elite at $199.99. Users can purchase the vertical GPU mounting kit for $79.99 and the RGB fan controller (version 2) for $34.99.