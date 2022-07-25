Menu
Bayonetta Creator Was Never Asked by Nintendo to Censor the Series

Francesco De Meo
Jul 25, 2022
Bayonetta

Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya was never asked by Nintendo to censor his series, hinting that the third gamer's Naive Angel Mode wasn't introduced at the publisher's suggestion.

In a tweet from last week, as translated by Nintendo Everything, Hideki Kamiya revealed the only suggestion they have received from Nintendo regarding the series was about the Link costume introduced in the Wii U port of the original Bayonetta and its sequel. Kamiya also added that they may have disagreements from time to time, but Nintendo is surprisingly open to discussions around development and sales.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Project GG Has Been Greatly Expanded Since The Original Reveal; PlatinumGames is Working on a New In-House IP

“I see a lot of people bring up Nintendo when discussing the nudity in Bayonetta, but during our time with the Bayonetta 1 port, Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3, the only suggestion we received was regarding the Link costume in Bayonetta 1 and 2, and how it should have been a little bit more revealing. No bias influenced that aspect of the game, and I think players can enjoy the game without worrying that it may have been...after working with them [Nintendo] for such a long time, I get the impression that although there are times where we may butt heads, they’re surprisingly open to direct discussions around development and sales."

As mentioned above, Bayonetta 3 will be the first entry in the series to feature a family-friendly mode called Naive Angel Mode where the more risque scenes will be toned down. Most thought that this mode was introduced at the request of Nintendo, but Hideki Kamiya's statement suggests that it was PlatinumGames' decision to add it to their upcoming game

Bayonetta 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on October 28th, 2022.

