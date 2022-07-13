Menu
Bayonetta 3 Comes to Nintendo Switch on October 28

Ule Lopez
Jul 13, 2022
Bayonetta 3

It seems like that leaker was onto something. The Bayonetta 3 release date has been confirmed today by Nintendo. After a period of unsettling silence, we now know that the game is going to launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch consoles come October 28, 2022. This revelation came to us via a new trailer teasing the release date, which you can see below:

The Umbra Witch will make her grand return to the Nintendo Switch after a long hiatus. In this third installment of the Bayonetta series, the unstoppable Umbra Witch must join forces with some familiar faces, the mysterious Viola, and a multitude of other Bayonettas to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

Yes, this game has a bunch of Bayonettas running around. Players will be able to meet a veritable coven of Bayonettas while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and beyond. Players will also have to ally with a witch in training known as Viola, who is ready to unleash hell on the Homunculi with her sword and her demon companion Cheshire.

Bayonetta will still use her wicked weaves to perform devastating attacks. Additionally, she'll be able to use a powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with exciting over-the-top combos and demonic powers. Will this be enough to defeat this new evil that looks to plunge humanity into the depths of chaos?

The game will also have a "Family friendly mode" called the Naive Angel mode. By setting this mode on, the game's more risque scenes will be frantically toned down. You can see it in action below:

It's also been announced that a Trinity Masquerade Edition of Bayonetta 3 will be available via select retailers and the My Nintendo Store. This edition of the game comes with a full-color 200-page art book. Additionally, this game edition comes with three reversible game cases, one for each Bayonetta game, that combine to form stunning panoramic artwork. More details regarding this set will be revealed in the future.

Oh, and yes, this also means that the original Bayonetta game will be available as a stand-alone physical release. The game will be available come September 30. However, a limited number of physical versions will be available for pre-order via select retailers at an MSRP of $29.99. Bayonetta 3 will be available on Nintendo Switch come October 28, 2022.

