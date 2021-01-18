Bayonetta 3 Update Hopefully Coming This Year, Platinum Has “a Few” More Games to Announce

Platinum Games has been uncharacteristically quiet lately, with no new games being released by the company since 2019’s Astral Chain. Well, during a recent Arcade Archives steam (thanks to Nintendo Everything for the translation), Platinum’s Hideki Kamiya gave a bit of an update on what the company’s up to, and it sounds like they’re keeping busy. On the subject of Bayonetta 3, which we haven’t heard much about since it was announced back in 2017, it sounds like we may be waiting a while longer for the game, although Kamiya hopes to provide an update this year…

We’ve been working on new stuff like Bayonetta 3, not that I can say too much…but I hope we can give an update during the year.

So, why is Bayonetta 3 taking so darn long? Well, Platinum’s plate is very full – in addition to already-announced titles like Bayonetta 3 and Babylon’s Fall, Kamiya says there are “a few” unannounced projects in the works at the studio.

[I hope to] give updates on a few more unannounced projects too. I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say that, but I said it anyway. [...] The point is – I’m trying to do a lot of stuff this year.

Hopefully Platinum Games aren’t overextending themselves. They recently had great back-to-back successes with NieR: Automata and Astral Chain, but before that they had a pretty shaky run where they took on too much contract work and turned in mediocre stuff like Star Fox Zero and that Ninja Turtles game. Then again, some of those unannounced projects could be relatively easy remasters of older games, similar to what Platinum did with The Wonderful 101 last year. We shall see.

Bayonetta 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch, and Babylon’s Fall is slated for PC and PlayStation platforms. What are you hoping the company announces next?