RTX Remix Shown Working in UT 2004 and Restaurant Empire 2, Too

Following the successful attempt of injecting RTX Remix (through Portal RTX) into games like Half-Life 2, Max Payne, and SWAT 4, modders and enterprising PC gamers are trying to add the RTX Remix renderer into other classics. The latest two confirmed to be working are Unreal Tournament 2004 and Restaurant Empire 2.

Unreal Tournament 2004 is considered one of the best examples of the then-thriving arena-based multiplayer first-person shooter genre. The game developed by Epic and Digital Extremes received unanimous critical acclaim when it launched in March 2004, as testified by the high Metacritic score of 93/100.

YouTuber Aureate Dominus posted a gameplay video showing UT 2004 enhanced by RTX Remix, which is pretty cool to see.

Meanwhile, on ResetEra, user A2Z90 took some pictures of RTX Remix dropped into Restaurant Empire 2, a business simulation game released by Enlight Software in June 2009. According to A2Z90, the RTX Remix renderer works well but also makes navigating in-game menus quite painful.

As a reminder, this is not the full-fledged official tool from NVIDIA, which is yet to be released. As such, all kinds of problems are to be expected, not to mention that textures cannot be up-rezzed with the AI tool or that the roughness of the materials cannot be easily tweaked, which means everything looks shiny.

Still, this won't stop modders and curious PC gamers in their attempts to inject RTX Remix into old classics, at least until NVIDIA releases the official tool. Stay tuned for more.