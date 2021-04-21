The Touch ID Magic Keyboard Will be a $50 Upgrade for New iMac, $80 if You are Going with Numeric Keypad Version
We are slowly getting more details regarding the 24-inch iMac and we are going to point the ship towards the Magic Keyboard situation.
The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Will be a $50 Upgrade for the Base Model 24-inch iMac
Yesterday it was revealed that the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID will work with every M1 Mac flawlessly. But if you have an Intel Mac, then Touch ID will not work, but the rest of the keyboard will.
Today, we are learning that the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is going to be a $50 upgrade if you are going with the base model 24-inch iMac. However, it is worth mentioning here that the higher-end models ship with the Touch ID keyboard as standard.
This is the part where your wallet will start to feel the burden. Apple also showed off a version of the Magic Keyboard with a built-in numeric pad. This keyboard will be a $80 upgrade if you own the base model iMac. Interestingly, it will cost you just $30 to upgrade to it if you have a higher-end iMac.
We really wish Apple changes this entire situation down the line, shipping every Mac with a Touch ID keyboard as standard. But for the time being, if you need to get on the Touch ID bandwagon, you have two options, and the cheapest one starts at $50.
