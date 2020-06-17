Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August at their Unpacked event. Along with the Note 20, we are also likely to see the new Galaxy Fold device. Samsung will also release the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3 in August, following their July announcement.

Over the past couple of months, we have had a lot of leaked information pertaining to the Galaxy Note 20 series, and today, we are hearing more about it. However, this time, the news is not as good.

The Standard Galaxy Note 20 Model Might Disappoint Fans with a Wider Frame, Flat Display and 60Hz Refresh Rate

According to the latest piece of information from renowned leaker Ice Universe, the base model of the Galaxy Note 20 series will be limited to a greater extent. They suggest that Samsung is opting for a wider frame, a flat-screen, and just 60Hz refresh rate as opposed to the higher refresh rate that we are used to. You can check the tweet below.

Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate.

It's a desperate specification.😑 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

This actually corroborates with a previous statement by Ross Young who is the Founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultant (DSCC) He talked about how only the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have the higher refresh rate display and the base Note 20 will not have it.

We are obviously still 2 months away from any official word from Samsung and are waiting for the official release but this seems like a move that is only going to take Samsung backwards. Why? Because the entirety of the Galaxy S20 series come with the 120Hz display. So, it would be very unwise for Samsung to do this. However, if the rumours are correct and Samsung is indeed doing this, then the right thing would have a drastic price difference between the standard Note 20 variant and the more expensive models.

Whatever the case might be, we will find out when Samsung unveils the device at the Unpacked event in August, later this year.