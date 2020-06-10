Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 Will be Announced in July

If you have been keeping up to date with whatever is happening in the market, it is safe to say that you are aware that Samsung is releasing a handful of devices. We are not only getting new phones like the Galaxy Note 20, or the Galaxy Fold 2 but also a number of wearables such as the Galaxy Buds Live as well as the Galaxy Watch 3.

Normally, we would assume that all of these products would go official at the Unpacked Event Samsung is hosting online in August. However, that is not the case based on the recent report.

Galaxy Buds Manager is an Open Source Client That Lets You Manage Your Galaxy Buds

Samsung Might Announce the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 Next Month

Based on news from SamMobile, Samsung might be revealing two of the wearables next month. They are going to be announced ahead of the Unpacked Event which does make sense as Samsung would not want the smartphones and tablets overshadowing the wearables as both of them are entirely different products.

The report also suggests that both the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are going to go on sale sometime around the Unpacked Event which is happening on August 5 as far as we know so far. You could expect that Samsung might be offering the Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Watch 3 as pre-order bonuses for the devices that are coming.

The Galaxy Buds Live are rumoured to cost $150, which is not bad considering how they might also bring active noise cancellation to the market. There is no pricing information on the Galaxy Watch 3 at the moment. However, we do know that it will be available with a physical rotating bezel, and might also have ECG and blood pressure monitoring. So, that certainly is a good thing.

Galaxy Watch 3 is going to be Samsung's first flagship smartwatch since the release of the original. We also have heard rumours on how Samsung might release a titanium version of this watch and will offer it in two variants.

Are you looking forward to the release of Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live along with other Samsung devices? Let us know.