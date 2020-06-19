Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Will Have More Content Than Divinity: Original Sin 2

Baldur's Gate 3 looked great in yesterday's new gameplay stream showcase, and if you're looking for more tidbits on the highly anticipated cRPG to quench your D&D thirst, we have some.

Gamespot was able to interview Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke recently and the head of the Belgian studio confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 will have more content when it launches on early access than Divinity: Original Sin 2 did when it first became available on Steam.

Quite a lot. I don't have an exact number, but you'll be busy. Compared it to Divinity: Original Sin 2, it'll be more than that when it launched in early access. You'll have what we call the first act of Baldur's Gate 3, or a large part of it as we may have to cut some things out depending on where we are in the development schedule, but you will be able to play through a couple of big quest lines. There's a whole bunch of subquests, a whole bunch of dungeons and story beats that you'll be able to explore. I'm talking about main story paths which take easily fifteen to twenty hours. You'll be able to explore all kinds of things, you'll be able to go to the Underdark, you'll be able to visit various overland places. You'll be able to play as a Warlock, as a Wizard, Fighter, Ranger...There's six classes that you can play as in the beginning and you'll have several subclasses too. There'll be several races present also and you'll be able to play up to a certain level cap.

Vincke also said that Baldur's Gate 3 will indeed feature alignment, a core element of the D&D experience, though players won't be stuck in their chosen alignment.

We have added alignment in character creation. Alignment is having an impact on a whole bunch of systems that are present in there, but we don't want to force you down a particular path just because you picked one alignment. In the narrative choices that you're making in Baldur's Gate 3, you still have the entire range that it at your disposal. Where the alignement and the choices you make start mattering is in your relationship to your companions and to the world.

Lastly, Vincke confirmed that the Larian team is fully busy with developing the core Baldur's Gate 3 game and hasn't been able to develop a Dungeon Master-like mode yet, though that's not to say it won't happen at a later time.

Baldur's Gate 3 is 'maybe' coming to early access on PC and Google Stadia this August.