Baldur’s Gate 3 Shows New Characters, Enemies, and the Underdark in 90 Minutes of Footage

The Early Access launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 will (hopefully) arrive in a couple months, and to keep hype levels high, Larian just livestreamed another 90 minutes of the anticipated RPG. The last BG3 livestream focused on the very beginning of the game, but this time Larian boss Swen Vincke delved a little bit deeper into the adventure. We see Lae'zel, the Githyanki warrior, sneak, charm, and battle her way into a Goblin camp, and then the rest of the party delves into the Underdark, battling giant spiders and eventually coming face-to-face with the mushroomy Myconid people. We also see an interesting interaction with Raphael, a demon who seems to be plotting typically devilish things for your party.

Interestingly, some core aspects of the game have changed since the last time we saw Baldur’s Gate 3. For instance, initiative is now handled differently – there’s now a more traditional turn-based system in place, but you can also link characters together as units, which allows them to share a turn. We also got a peek at the inspiration system, which lets you earn points through exploration that can be spent to re-roll dice. But hey, enough of my yapping – check out the footage for yourself below (jump to around the 22-minute mark for the gameplay).

Looking very promising, although there’s almost a little bit too much going on. Considering how much trouble the game’s own director gets into sometimes, I can only imagine that hash I’d make of things! Haven’t been keeping up with Baldur’s Gate 3? Here are the game’s key features:

Online multiplayer for up to four players allows you to combine your forces in combat, and split your party to follow your own quests and agendas. Concoct the perfect plan together… or introduce an element of chaos when your friends least expect it.

allows you to combine your forces in combat, and split your party to follow your own quests and agendas. Concoct the perfect plan together… or introduce an element of chaos when your friends least expect it. Origin Characters offer a hand-crafted experience, each with their own unique traits, agenda, and outlook on the world. Their stories intersect with the entire narrative, and your choices will determine whether those stories end in redemption, salvation, domination, or many other outcomes.

offer a hand-crafted experience, each with their own unique traits, agenda, and outlook on the world. Their stories intersect with the entire narrative, and your choices will determine whether those stories end in redemption, salvation, domination, or many other outcomes. Evolved turn-based combat , based on the D&D 5e ruleset. Initiative, advantage & disadvantage, and roll modifiers join combat cameras, expanded environmental interactions, and a new fluidity in combat that rewards strategy and foresight.

, based on the D&D 5e ruleset. Initiative, advantage & disadvantage, and roll modifiers join combat cameras, expanded environmental interactions, and a new fluidity in combat that rewards strategy and foresight. Define the future of the Forgotten Realms through your choices, and the roll of the dice. No matter who you play, or what you roll, the world and its inhabitants will react to your story.

through your choices, and the roll of the dice. No matter who you play, or what you roll, the world and its inhabitants will react to your story. Player-initiated turn-based mode allows you to pause the world around you at any time even outside of combat. Whether you see an opportunity for a tactical advantage before combat begins, want to pull off a heist with pin-point precision, or need to escape a fiendish trap. Split your party, prepare ambushes, sneak in the darkness -- create your own luck!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is expected to launch in Early Access on Steam sometime this August (although that isn’t set in stone). The game’s full release (which will also include Google Stadia) has yet to dated.