Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches in August 2023; Minsc, Jaheira Confirmed

Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month. At The Game Awards 2022, Larian Studios confirmed the massively anticipated cRPG will launch in August 2023, nearly three years after debuting on Steam Early Access. The new trailer also confirms the return of two companions from the original title (Minsc and Jaheira) and provides the first glimpse at the actual city of Baldur's Gate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOWGnC3h9WQ

Pre-orders are now live for the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition, which will be limited to just 25K units worldwide. It's rather pricey at $269.99/€259.99, but it's loaded with nice goodies.

Mindflayer vs. Drow Battle Diorama 1,100g, 25cm battle diorama of Mindflayer and Drow locked in a deadly exchange of blade and psionic might. This Collector's Edition statue is made from high-quality PVC/ABS plastics and features a finely painted & hand finished, round scenic base depicting the subterranean realm of the Underdark Hardcover Art Book Explore the art and design of Baldur's Gate 3 in this hardcover art book, written by Larian. Featuring approximately 160 pages of concept art and environmental design inspired by the Forgotten Realms. Inner pages printed on satin 170gsm gilded foil edged paper, with an anti-scuff PP laminate case cover. Character Sheets A set of 4-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur's Gate 3 Origin character. 200-220gsm. Cloth Map A single-sided A3 map of Faerûn, made from silk satin fabric for easy unfurling while trudging through swamps. Tadpole Keyring A tadpole-inspired metal keyring made from zinc alloy. Unlikely to trigger ceremorphosis if inserted into brain (Do not insert into brain). Stickers 32 die cut vinyl stickers inspired by Baldur's Gate 3. Includes adorable custom-illustrated characters and Larian Studios warrior logos. Magic: The Gathering Booster Pack Three Magic: The Gathering booster packs containing the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate card set, featuring characters from Baldur's Gate 3. (Limited to the first 15k Collector’s Editions sold). Collector’s Edition Certificate A Certificate of Authenticity serialised with the unique number of your Collector's Edition. Single sided, spot varnish, hot foil and blind deboss. Frame it above the mantelpiece, if you're so inclined! Baldur’s Gate 3 D20 Oversized custom-engraved metal dice based on Baldur's Gate 3's digital dice design. Made from zinc alloy.



Larian Studios will also soon release Patch 9 for the early access build. To get all the details about the content of the upcoming update, tune in to the Panel From Hell: Holy Knight, live on Twitch on Wednesday, December 14th at 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET. The stream will feature Larian CEO Swen Vincke and special guest Geoff Keighley.