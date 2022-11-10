Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 9 Dropping Soon, 2023 Release on Track with Act 2/3 Testing Underway

It’s been some time since we got an update on Baldur’s Gate 3, with the game’s last Early Access patch coming in early summer, but today Larian Studios provided some more information. Those hoping for something new before Christmas are in luck, as Larian has promised Patch 9 will arrive this year. We still don’t really know what Patch 9 will entail, but we can likely expect some more details in the coming weeks.

But what about the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, Larian also has good news on that, as it’s apparently still on track for 2023 with Acts 2 and 3 currently being polished.

“The good news is that we’re on track for release in 2023 – and we’ll have more on that in December. Acts 2 and 3 of the story are being actively playtested to ensure they’re up to the same level of polish and you’ll soon discover that there’s much more in the works (or already complete) than what you’ll encounter in an Early Access playthrough. Our goal is for even the players who have repeated Act 1 over and over again for hundreds of hours to feel like there’s a whole new experience in store for them at launch. it takes time to tell a great story, implement feedback, and iterate on such a large game, so we want to thank you for your patience as we get closer to Patch 9.”

For those eager to know more, Larian is promising more information about the road ahead will be delivered during a festive “Christmas from Hell” livestream.

In other Baldur’s Gate 3 news, Larian has established a new large motion capture studio in Guildford, UK. You can check out a brief new behind-the-scenes motion capture teaser, below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available via Steam Early Access, which allows you to play through the game’s entire first act. As mentioned, the game’s full release will arrive sometime in 2023.