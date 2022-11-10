Menu
Company

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 9 Dropping Soon, 2023 Release on Track with Act 2/3 Testing Underway

Nathan Birch
Nov 10, 2022, 12:52 PM EST
Copy Shortlink
Baldur's Gate 3

It’s been some time since we got an update on Baldur’s Gate 3, with the game’s last Early Access patch coming in early summer, but today Larian Studios provided some more information. Those hoping for something new before Christmas are in luck, as Larian has promised Patch 9 will arrive this year. We still don’t really know what Patch 9 will entail, but we can likely expect some more details in the coming weeks.

But what about the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, Larian also has good news on that, as it’s apparently still on track for 2023 with Acts 2 and 3 currently being polished.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Adds Bards and Gnomes Today

“The good news is that we’re on track for release in 2023 – and we’ll have more on that in December. Acts 2 and 3 of the story are being actively playtested to ensure they’re up to the same level of polish and you’ll soon discover that there’s much more in the works (or already complete) than what you’ll encounter in an Early Access playthrough. Our goal is for even the players who have repeated Act 1 over and over again for hundreds of hours to feel like there’s a whole new experience in store for them at launch. it takes time to tell a great story, implement feedback, and iterate on such a large game, so we want to thank you for your patience as we get closer to Patch 9.”

For those eager to know more, Larian is promising more information about the road ahead will be delivered during a festive “Christmas from Hell” livestream.

In other Baldur’s Gate 3 news, Larian has established a new large motion capture studio in Guildford, UK. You can check out a brief new behind-the-scenes motion capture teaser, below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available via Steam Early Access, which allows you to play through the game’s entire first act. As mentioned, the game’s full release will arrive sometime in 2023.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
00:23
Latest Gaming Updates
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
Filter videos by
Order