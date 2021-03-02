BAFTA Games Awards 2021 See Nominations Record for The Last of Us Part II
The BAFTA Games Awards 2021 nominations have been officially revealed and, just like most award ceremonies (including ours), they show a large predomination of PlayStation exclusives.
Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II registered a new historical record for the BAFTA Games Awards with thirteen nominations (two more than last year's tiered record held by Control and Death Stranding). Other games receiving multiple nominations include Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima (10), Supergiant's Hades (8), Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (7), MediaMolecule's Dreams (6), Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons (5), Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (5), CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 (4), Valve's Half-Life: Alyx (4), and Sumo Digital's Sackboy: A Big Adventure (4).
You can read all of the nominations in the various categories below.
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - ANIMATION
DOOM ETERNAL Development Team - id Software/ Bethesda Softworks
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Development Team -Square Enix/Square Enix
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team -Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Development Team - Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
SPIRITFARER Development Team -Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
CYBERPUNK 2077 Development Team - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK
DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Jen Zee - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Darren Korb - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team – Valve/Valve
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - BEST GAME
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Development Team - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES – Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - BRITISH GAME
DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
F1 2020 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
THE LAST CAMPFIRE Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
RÖKI Development Team - Polygon Treehouse/United Label
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - DEBUT GAME
AIRBORNE KINGDOM Development Team - The Wandering Band/The Wandering Band
CALL OF THE SEA Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez - Out of the Blue/Raw Fury
CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
FACTORIO Development Team -Wube Software/Wube Software
THE FALCONEER Development Team - Tomas Sala/ Wired Productions
RÖKI Development Team - Polygon Treehouse/United Label
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - EVOLVING GAME
DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
FORTNITE Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games
NO MAN’S SKY Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
SEA OF THIEVES Development Team - Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - FAMILY
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team – SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
FALL GUYS Development Team – Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
MINECRAFT DUNGEONS Development Team - Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Joel Smith, Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
BEFORE I FORGET Development Team - 3-Fold Games/3-Fold Games
DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
SPIRITFARER Development Team - Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
TELL ME WHY Development Team - DONTNOD Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - GAME DESIGN
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
ASTRO’S PLAYROOM Development Team - SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team -Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Development Team - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
HALF-LIFE: ALYX Development Team –Valve/Valve
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team -Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - MULTIPLAYER
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Development Team - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
DEEP ROCK GALACTIC Development Team - Ghost Ship Games/Coffee Stain Publishing
FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
VALORANT Development Team - Riot Games/Riot Games
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - MUSIC
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro - Sucker Punch Productions/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Darren Korb - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
THE LAST OF US PART II Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau - Naughty Dog/ Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS Gareth Coker - Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios
SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa - Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - NARRATIVE
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA Writing Team - Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
CYBERPUNK 2077 Writing Team - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Nate Fox, Ian Ryan - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Greg Kasavin - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Writing Team - Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Writing Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - ORIGINAL PROPERTY
CARRION Development Team -Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital
FALL GUYS Development Team –Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Development Team - Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Development Team - Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION Development Team -Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
SPIRITFARER Development Team- Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077
JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
DEMON’S SOULS Development Team - SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
DOOM ETERNAL Development Team - id Software/Bethesda Softworks
DREAMS Development Team - Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
FLIGHT SIMULATOR Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa - Asobo Studio/ Xbox Game Studios
THE LAST OF US PART II Development Team - Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Development Team - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 - EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE Raven Software, Infinity Ward/Activision
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
HADES Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
THE LAST OF US PART II Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
VALORANT Riot Games/Riot Games
