BAFTA Games Awards 2021 See Nominations Record for The Last of Us Part II

The BAFTA Games Awards 2021 nominations have been officially revealed and, just like most award ceremonies (including ours), they show a large predomination of PlayStation exclusives.

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II registered a new historical record for the BAFTA Games Awards with thirteen nominations (two more than last year's tiered record held by Control and Death Stranding). Other games receiving multiple nominations include Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima (10), Supergiant's Hades (8), Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (7), MediaMolecule's Dreams (6), Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons (5), Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (5), CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 (4), Valve's Half-Life: Alyx (4), and Sumo Digital's Sackboy: A Big Adventure (4).

You can read all of the nominations in the various categories below.