Wccftech Game Awards 2020 – Staff and Community Picks Unveiled

2020 will be forever remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was also a year full of great game releases, which certainly helped during those long months of enforced isolation at home. Following the community polls and our internal staff polls, we're now officially announcing the winners of the Wccftech Game Awards 2020 in all of the fourteen categories. As a side note, our staff and the Wccftech community agreed on the winner more than half of the time.

Enjoy, and here's to another amazing year of games in 2021!

The Biggest Winners at Wccftech's Game Awards 2020

4 prizes: Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II (Best Action Game from the Community, Best Horror Game from both Staff and Community, Game of the Year from the Community).

2 prizes: Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima (Best Action Game and Game of the Year), God of War sequel (Most Anticipated 2021 Game from both Staff and Community), id Software's DOOM Eternal (Best Shooter Game from both Staff and Community), Supergiant Games' Hades (Best Indie Game from both Staff and Community), Codemasters' Dirt 5 (Best Sports/Racing Game from both Staff and Community), Asobo Studio's Microsoft Flight Simulator (Best Strategy/Simulation Game from both Staff and Community), Valve's Half-Life: Alyx (Best Virtual Reality Game from both Staff and Community), Moon Studios' Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Best Platform Game from both Staff and Community).

1 prize: CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 (Best Roleplaying Game from the Community), Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Best Roleplaying Game), Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Best Adventure Game), Nintendo EPD's Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Best Adventure Game from the Community), Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Best Multiplayer Game), Infinity Ward's and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Warzone (Best Multiplayer Game from the Community), Arc System Works' Granblue Fantasy Versus (Best Fighting Game), NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (Best Fighting Game from the Community).